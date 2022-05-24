GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLOP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.86. 1,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -8.70%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

