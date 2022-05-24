GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Price Target Increased to $5.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GasLog Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

Shares of GLOP opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.66.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth $38,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 22.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.