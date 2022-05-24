GATX (NYSE:GATX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

NYSE:GATX opened at $105.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.02. GATX has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $4,490,565.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $40,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,031 shares of company stock worth $13,458,029. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GATX in the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 94.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in GATX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in GATX by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GATX in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

