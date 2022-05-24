GCM Mining Corp. (OTC:TPRFF) Plans Dividend of $0.01

GCM Mining Corp. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0116 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
OTC TPRFF opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. GCM Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on GCM Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GCM Mining (TPRFF)
- CrowdStrike: A Cybersecurity Unicorn
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Looks Sizzling Down Here
- Two Stocks You Shouldn’t Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Bid Low for Farfetch Stock
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GCM Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.