GCM Mining Corp. (OTC:TPRFF) Plans Dividend of $0.01

GCM Mining Corp. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0116 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

OTC TPRFF opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. GCM Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on GCM Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

