Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.01) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Shares of GEMD opened at GBX 59.93 ($0.75) on Monday. Gem Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 42.36 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 79.40 ($1.00). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market cap of £84.10 million and a P/E ratio of 7.11.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.