Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Cut to $320.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $555.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GNRC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.71.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE GNRC opened at $230.67 on Tuesday. Generac has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.60 and its 200-day moving average is $312.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,900,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Generac by 16.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $5,759,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.