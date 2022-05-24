General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at Barclays

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 1-year low of $71.14 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.04.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

