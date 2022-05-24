Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

THRM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $65.16 on Friday. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.60.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.31 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 1,844.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after purchasing an additional 856,576 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after acquiring an additional 625,083 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 5,600.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,701,000 after acquiring an additional 448,851 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth about $30,991,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth about $34,803,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

