Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on THRM. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average is $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Gentherm by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

