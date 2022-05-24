GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP) Insider David Riches Purchases 500,000 Shares

GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP – Get Rating) insider David Riches acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.19 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$593,500.00 ($420,921.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GenusPlus Group Limited provides power and communications infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through four segments: Overhead Power Infrastructure, Underground Power and Telecommunications, Electrical Services and Mechanical Fabrication, and High Voltage Testing and Commissioning. It designs, constructs, and maintains underground network infrastructure for mining, telecommunications, and power utilities; designs, procures, and constructs high and low voltage infrastructures, including overhead and underground distribution and transmission lines, substations, switchyards, and related assets; and generates renewable energy.

