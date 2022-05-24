Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of GEOS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.54. 38,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 15,069 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $81,673.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $76,481.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,505,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 21.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 521,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

