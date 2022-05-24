Gerald W. Shields Buys 34,500 Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) CEO Gerald W. Shields purchased 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $119,715.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,294.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Citizens stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. 177,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,863. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.43. Citizens, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 15.59%.

CIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Citizens by 42.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Citizens by 19.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens by 76.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

