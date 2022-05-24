Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Shares of GGB opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33.

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Gerdau had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Gerdau will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Capital International Investors increased its position in Gerdau by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 97,116,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 300,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gerdau by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,042,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,994,000 after purchasing an additional 734,515 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Gerdau by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,036,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596,967 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gerdau by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,057,000 after purchasing an additional 614,373 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gerdau by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,718 shares during the period.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

