Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GRPTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Getlink from €16.00 ($17.02) to €18.00 ($19.15) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Getlink from €16.60 ($17.66) to €17.50 ($18.62) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Get Getlink alerts:

Shares of GRPTF remained flat at $$18.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450. Getlink has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.