Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
GRPTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Getlink from €16.00 ($17.02) to €18.00 ($19.15) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Getlink from €16.60 ($17.66) to €17.50 ($18.62) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
Shares of GRPTF remained flat at $$18.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450. Getlink has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20.
Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.
