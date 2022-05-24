Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.
A number of research firms have issued reports on GRPTF. HSBC downgraded Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Getlink from €16.60 ($17.66) to €17.50 ($18.62) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Getlink from €16.00 ($17.02) to €18.00 ($19.15) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRPTF opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. Getlink has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20.
Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.
