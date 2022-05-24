Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRPTF. HSBC downgraded Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Getlink from €16.60 ($17.66) to €17.50 ($18.62) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Getlink from €16.00 ($17.02) to €18.00 ($19.15) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Getlink alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRPTF opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. Getlink has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.