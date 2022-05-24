GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.44.

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 target price on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on GFL Environmental to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.21 per share, with a total value of C$372,054.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,205 shares in the company, valued at C$1,793,490.16.

GFL stock traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$37.82. The company had a trading volume of 73,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.00. GFL Environmental has a one year low of C$33.25 and a one year high of C$54.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.01.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 1.0299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -5.52%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

