Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.22.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
In related news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total transaction of C$2,035,892.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,341 shares in the company, valued at C$11,729,083.30. Also, Director Donald Berg purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.35 per share, with a total value of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,070.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$988.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$913.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
