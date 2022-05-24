Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives C$53.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

GIL stock opened at C$39.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.92. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$38.00 and a 1 year high of C$55.13.

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$988.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$913.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

In other news, Director Donald Berg acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.35 per share, with a total value of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,070. Also, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total value of C$2,035,892.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,729,083.30.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

