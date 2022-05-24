GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,248.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.90) to GBX 1,900 ($23.91) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.34) to GBX 1,800 ($22.65) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

