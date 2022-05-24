Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.46 Million

Brokerages forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) will announce $64.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the highest is $68.19 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $47.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $275.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.30 million to $317.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $416.39 million, with estimates ranging from $283.40 million to $547.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The business had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

GBT stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $41.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 151,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,322,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,237,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

