Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 9th

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, June 9th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of POTX opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. Global X Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $16.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POTX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,369,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 439,977 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 3,014.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 371,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 359,240 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 69,026 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000.

