GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

Shares of GFS opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,164,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $28,838,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.