Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Globus Medical reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.31.

NYSE:GMED traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,235. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $57.21 and a 52-week high of $84.23.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

