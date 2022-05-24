GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

GDDY stock opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day moving average of $77.58. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 17,533 shares of company stock worth $1,434,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 31.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 25.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

