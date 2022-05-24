Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.34. Golar LNG reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $30,655,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $11,331,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $11,151,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 831,443 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG (Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.