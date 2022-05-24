Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) Insider Acquires A$10,162.50 in Stock

Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR – Get Rating) insider Maree Arnason bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.36 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,162.50 ($7,207.45).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.19.
About Gold Road Resources (Get Rating)
