Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Gold Royalty stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.49. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gold Royalty by 36.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,731,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,474 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,083,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Gold Royalty by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,061,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 181,329 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter worth about $5,508,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter worth about $1,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

