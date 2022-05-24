Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals is a growing gold and silver producer based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on producing gold and silver from its Rodeo Mine and advancing its Velardeña Properties in Mexico and, through partner funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing selected mining properties in Mexico, Nevada and Argentina. Golden Minerals is based in GOLDEN, Colo. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUMN traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 414,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,304. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 47.04% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUMN. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 243,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 207,209 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 143,071 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

