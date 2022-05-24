Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.00 to $0.93 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.46 million, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

