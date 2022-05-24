Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$108.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRT.UN. TD Securities upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of GRT.UN opened at C$87.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$79.31 and a one year high of C$105.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$93.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 4.36.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

