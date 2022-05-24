Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graphite Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies to treat or cure serious diseases. Graphite Bio Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRPH. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Graphite Bio stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. Graphite Bio has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 74,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $303,068.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,109,314 shares in the company, valued at $33,004,907.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 89.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

