Graphite One (OTC:GPHOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Research analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Graphite One (OTC:GPHOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Graphite One stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 22,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,222. Graphite One has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34.
About Graphite One (Get Rating)
