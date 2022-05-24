Graphite One (OTC:GPHOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Research analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Graphite One (OTC:GPHOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Graphite One stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 22,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,222. Graphite One has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34.

Get Graphite One alerts:

About Graphite One (Get Rating)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.