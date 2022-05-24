Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.63.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

GDOT opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $54.90.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $146,443. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

