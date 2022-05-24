Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.11. Green Plains reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after buying an additional 3,048,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,966,000 after buying an additional 2,181,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,642 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,423,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,135,000 after purchasing an additional 935,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2,092.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 745,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 711,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.38. 7,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,517. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

