Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GBNH. Clarus Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrook TMS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $45.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.29.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 46.27% and a negative return on equity of 157.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBNH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 80.0% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50,418 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

