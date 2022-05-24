Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

GREE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Greenidge Generation in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Greenidge Generation from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ GREE opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. Greenidge Generation has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Greenidge Generation by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the third quarter worth $10,581,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation in the fourth quarter valued at $3,283,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth about $4,856,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 154,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 113,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Greenidge Generation (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenidge Generation (GREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.