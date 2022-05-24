Gregory T. Sangalis Sells 22,800 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,579,812.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 128,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SCI traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $68.60. The stock had a trading volume of 666,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.86. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $72.07.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 51.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

