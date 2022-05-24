Griffin Mining’s (GFM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.20) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 81.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of GFM stock opened at GBX 96.60 ($1.22) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £168.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. Griffin Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.50 ($1.78). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Griffin Mining (Get Rating)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

