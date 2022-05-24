Griffin Mining’s (GFM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.20) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 81.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of GFM stock opened at GBX 96.60 ($1.22) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £168.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. Griffin Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.50 ($1.78). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
