Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy Sells 100,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $3,801,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,858.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 4,194 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $119,067.66.

NASDAQ GO traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.98. 1,413,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,265. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after buying an additional 515,159 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 588.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 34,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,852,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,372,000 after purchasing an additional 327,834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

