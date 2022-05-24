Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GO shares. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.70.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 4,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $119,067.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,508,321 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

