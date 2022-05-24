Ground Rents Income Fund PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 0.75 (LON:GRIO)

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ground Rents Income Fund stock opened at GBX 63.90 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.13. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 59 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 77 ($0.97). The company has a market capitalization of £61.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50.
About Ground Rents Income Fund (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- CrowdStrike: A Cybersecurity Unicorn
- Time to Bid Low for Farfetch Stock
- Two Stocks You Shouldn’t Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Looks Sizzling Down Here
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.