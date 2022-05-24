Ground Rents Income Fund PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 0.75 (LON:GRIO)

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ground Rents Income Fund stock opened at GBX 63.90 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.13. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 59 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 77 ($0.97). The company has a market capitalization of £61.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50.

About Ground Rents Income Fund (Get Rating)

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

