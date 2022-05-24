Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 33.74%. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

