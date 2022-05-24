Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded at TheStreet

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

NYSE PAC opened at $147.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $103.70 and a 12-month high of $167.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.61.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

