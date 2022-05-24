GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Director Buys $63,256.90 in Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) Director Ruey-Lin Lu acquired 19,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,256.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,096.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ruey-Lin Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Ruey-Lin Lu purchased 5,000 shares of GSI Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $15,900.00.

Shares of GSIT remained flat at $$3.55 on Tuesday. 11,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,700. The stock has a market cap of $86.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. GSI Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

GSI Technology ( NASDAQ:GSIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 186,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 79.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 38,413 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GSI Technology by 265.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in GSI Technology by 186.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GSI Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

