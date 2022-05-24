Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Lowered to $114.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $114.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GWRE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.38. 7,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,587. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

