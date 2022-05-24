Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $75.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.75.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $83,803.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $64,064.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,756 shares in the company, valued at $931,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,298 shares of company stock worth $368,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Haemonetics by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

