Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $530.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.18 million.

HALO stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.42. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HALO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

