Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 33 ($0.42) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HMSO. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.39) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 32 ($0.40) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 30 ($0.38).

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at GBX 27.57 ($0.35) on Monday. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 25.05 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.56). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.93. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

In related news, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 96,405 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £29,885.55 ($37,606.08). Also, insider Habib Annous purchased 250,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £77,500 ($97,521.08).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

