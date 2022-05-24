Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

HASI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

HASI traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 36,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 18.00. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,801.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,538,000 after acquiring an additional 86,269 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,672,000 after acquiring an additional 579,702 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,938,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,370,000 after acquiring an additional 148,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,479,000 after acquiring an additional 61,759 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

