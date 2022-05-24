Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$63.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on HDI. CIBC dropped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark dropped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

HDI traded down C$0.83 on Tuesday, hitting C$30.66. 13,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,548. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$730.26 million and a PE ratio of 5.02. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of C$28.18 and a 12-month high of C$49.58.

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$649.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$604.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 6.2699995 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

